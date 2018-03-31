Crime
Teen in serious condition after multi-vehicle crash in downtown core

A teenager is in serious condition following a multi-vehicle collision in the city’s downtown core.

Toronto Police said the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Saturday at Jarvis and Carlton Streets.

Paramedics told Global News Radio that one victim is a female, who is in her teens and that she is now at a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said one person is in custody and that alcohol may have played a factor in the crash. Police also said that a vehicle may have run a red light.

The area was closed for the investigation, but has since been reopened.

