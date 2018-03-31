Teen in serious condition after multi-vehicle crash in downtown core
A A
A teenager is in serious condition following a multi-vehicle collision in the city’s downtown core.
Toronto Police said the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Saturday at Jarvis and Carlton Streets.
Paramedics told Global News Radio that one victim is a female, who is in her teens and that she is now at a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said one person is in custody and that alcohol may have played a factor in the crash. Police also said that a vehicle may have run a red light.
The area was closed for the investigation, but has since been reopened.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.