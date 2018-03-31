Easter weekend 2018: Open and closed in Montreal

It’s an extra-long weekend for many Montrealers, some of whom will enjoy both Good Friday and Easter Monday off.

While many urban dwellers are quick to get out of the city confines any chance they get, others can’t get enough of Montreal’s sights and sounds.

To help you plan ahead, here’s a partial list of what’s open and closed this Easter long weekend:

Open

Most malls and supermarkets will be open regular hours Friday, Saturday and Monday, but will be closed Sunday.

Montreal’s public markets will be open. Call 514 937-7754 or visit the website for more information.

SAQ Classique and Express outlets will remain open on Sunday, unless located inside a mall. SAQ Selection outlets will be closed Sunday.

Space for life attractions will be open all weekend and Easter Monday as well, including the Biodome, which is slated for closure Tuesday for a yearlong renovation project.

The Pointe-à-Callière Museum of Archaeology and History is open – consult the website for schedule.

Arenas, libraries, sports centre and swimming pools may vary from the regular schedule, check with your borough and call ahead.

The indoor ice rink at 1000 De La Gauchetière is open.

RTL, STL and STM bus and metro service will run on a holiday schedule.

AMT train service will be different for each line.

Garbage and recycling pick-up will remain the same in most boroughs. Consult your neighbourhood website for details, or call 311.

Please note that parking meters will operate at all times over the Easter holiday and that motorists also must obey no-parking signs. A reminder that no-parking signs for street cleaning come into effect April 1 in most boroughs.

Closed

Federal, provincial and municipal offices are closed Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Montréal Municipal Court on Gosford Street and the service counter on Notre-Dame Street East will be closed.

Post offices are closed Good Friday and Easter Monday, and there will be no mail delivery or collection. However, outlets located in private businesses could be open according to their schedule.

