Anti-Kinder Morgan protester arrested for allegedly assaulting an RCMP officer

The Burnaby RCMP has arrested an anti-Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion protester after an officer was allegedly pushed and injured while trying to arrest another demonstrator last Sunday.

Harry Johnson-Larue, 31, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Thursday. He initially resisted arrest but was taken into police custody safely, the RCMP said.

On Friday, as many as 40 people occupied the Burnaby RCMP detachment’s main lobby in protest, demanding his release, and to speak to someone.

“He was targeted and arrested, and we feel that he was violently arrested at the hands of the RCMP,” said protester Kanahus Manuel.

The demonstration caused an “inconvenience to a number of citizens who were attending the detachment for front counter services,” police added.

Demonstrators subsequently left the station.

Johnson-Larue was arrested four days after an incident that unfolded in the 8000-block of Shellmont Street, said a news release.

RCMP had received a call about a male who had allegedly removed a survey monument.

The male resisted when police arrested him for mischief. Numerous protesters then tried to obstruct the Mountie, allowing the suspect to run away.

The officer tried to pursue the male but a demonstrator pushed him and caused him to injure his knee.

The 41-year-old who allegedly removed the survey monument was later arrested for mischief and resisting arrest.

Johnson-Larue, meanwhile, remains in custody.