Matthew Good to finish tour in Kelowna and Abbotsford after Edmonton collapse
Good news for Matthew Good fans: the B.C. rocker is returning to finish his final two tour dates after collapsing on stage while performing in Edmonton on Tuesday night.
A video posted to Instagram showed Good slumped over as he was carried from the stage at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.
Good was taken to hospital to recover from what his band confirmed was a case of pneumonia.
The illness forced the musician to initially delay, then eventually scrap a performance in Prince George this week. Tour-mates Our Lady Peace and Ellevator went on to perform as planned at the CN Centre.
On Friday, Good took to Instagram to apologize for missing the Prince George date.
“There never is a decision to make. You don’t cancel unless they’re rolling you out of the building on a stretcher. That’s just the way it is. That’s the way it’s always been,” he wrote.
The 46-year-old rocker went on to thank the staff at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital for taking care of him.
There never is a decision to make. You don’t cancel unless they’re rolling you out of the building on a stretcher. That’s just the way it is. That’s the way it’s always been. I want to first thank everyone at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton who were absolutely unbelievable. So much so that they wanted me to stay the weekend. Being that it’s not prison, and you’re fully free to be a moron and leave if you so desire, I’ve chosen to play the last two shows to the best of my ability. I know that thousands of people have been looking forward to them and I do not intend to let anyone down. Thankfully, I have an award winning Lighting Director that makes me look good, which helps when you’re not 100% and will probably just be standing in one place – or, in truth, if you’re just me in general. So if you’re coming over the next two nights, do forgive me the odd hiccup. I hope you enjoy the shows. Thank you very much for all the well wishes I’ve received. My best to everyone.
But despite medical advice to stay in hospital, he wrote that he planned to get back on stage for his final tour dates in Kelowna and Abbotsford.
“Being that it’s not prison, and you’re fully free to be a moron and leave if you so desire, I’ve chosen to play the last two shows to the best of my ability,” Good wrote.
“I know that thousands of people have been looking forward to them and I do not intend to let anyone down.”
Good said he’d rely on his “award winning Lighting Director” to make him look good despite his illness, and said fans would have to forgive him the “odd hiccup.”
The tour is set to resume in Kelowna on Friday night, and finish in Abbotsford on Saturday night.
-With files from Phil Heidenreich and Amy Judd
