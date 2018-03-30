Summerland landslide prompts evacuation order

The District of Summerland said a landslide impacted two properties on Garnet Valley Road on Friday morning.

“An area of approximately 10 metres wide at the crest of the slope above 21207 Garnet Valley Road consisting of soil and tree debris flowed down the slope into the south corner of the house. It also washed out the slope below the house to the southeast and onto the northeast corner of the property at 21025 Garnet Valley Road,” the district said in a media release.

As a result officials have issued an evacuation order for 21207 Garnet Valley Road that means the property should vacated immediately.

Meanwhile, the district said residents at 21025 Garnet Valley Road are under evacuation alert and should be ready to leave if needed.

– more coming