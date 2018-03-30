Rick Zamperin: Opening Day shows Blue Jays lack an identity

It was just one game, but Thursday’s season opener at Rogers Centre between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees magnified how vastly different this year is going to be for these two ball clubs.

Giancarlo Stanton hit two home runs and had four RBIs in his Yankees debut to lead New York to a dominating 6-1 victory over the Jays.

Toronto came out of the gate swinging. The only problem was, they missed just about everything they swung at.

READ MORE: Toronto Blue Jays retire Roy Halladay’s No. 32, unveil banner in pre-game ceremony

The Jays had two measly hits, including a meaningless solo homer by centrefielder Kevin Pillar in the eighth inning when the game was out of reach.

Starter J.A. Happ was OK in his first career Opening Day start (4.2 innings, four hits, two earned runs, five strikeouts) but serving up Stanton’s two-run longball in the first inning set the table for what turned out to be a long day at the dome.

WATCH: Toronto Blue Jays benefit from secondary ticket company

Toronto also couldn’t touch New York starter Luis Severino (5,2, one hit, seven Ks) and once the Yanks hand the ball over to their bullpen, it’s pretty much lights out.

The difference between these two teams is stark.

We know who, and what, the Yankees are. A team with a baseball obliterating lineup featuring Stanton, sophomore rightfielder Aaron Judge and catcher Gary Sanchez, and a pitching staff that can shut down an opponent in any given game.

READ MORE: 5 things to watch as Toronto Blue Jays begin 2018 season

Who are the 2018 Blue Jays? I’m not sure anyone can supply an accurate description right now, and that’s understandable.

With new additions Curtis Granderson, Randal Grichuk, Aledmys Diaz, Yangervis Solarte, Gift Ngoepe, Jaime Garcia, John Axford, Seung Hwan Oh, and Tyler Clippard, the Jays are a team that will need some time to find their identity.