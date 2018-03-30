Bewdley-area house fire a ‘total loss’

A Cavan Road home just south of Bewdley, Ont., was extensively damaged after flames destroyed the rear of the home.

Hamilton Township Fire Chief Kelly Serson describes it as a “total loss.”

Hamilton Township firefighters were called to the home around 4 p.m.

The blaze broke out after an ATV on the property caught fire. Fire officials say flames spread to the house.

The homeowner was in the house at the time, and called 911 after spotting a glow at the rear of the house.

She escaped, and firefighters were able to rescue her cat.

The exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation, though fire officials say a charger hooked up to the ATV may be the culprit.