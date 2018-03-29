Family of teen whose body parts were found in Oshawa ‘house of horrors’ wants it torn down

Krysia Meeldyk sits in her Oshawa living room reminiscing about the goddaughter that meant the world to her and then remembers the horrific end to the 18-year-old’s life and tears up.

“What was done to her is unspeakable. I have a hard time speaking to that — it’s horrendous,” she said.

READ MORE: Oshawa man charged in connection to Rori Hache murder has yet to retain lawyer

Rori Hache was pregnant when she went missing in August. A few weeks later in September, her torso was found by a fisherman in Oshawa harbour. By late December, Durham Regional Police found more of the Hache’s remains in a basement apartment of a downtown home. The tenant of the home, 45-year-old Adam Strong, was arrested and charged with indecent interference with a dead body. Murder charges have not yet been laid in the case.

“This was very very violent, very very gory,” Meeldyk said.

“There is a massive depth of grief, fear, anger, anguish — psychologically I go somewhere.”

READ MORE: Rori Hache’s mother believes daughter was ‘hunted,’ ‘preyed upon’

She said the suffering is made worse because the home where the teen’s body parts were found is now for rent. It is also located in a busy part of Oshawa which she and the other members of the family pass every day.

“It is really hard because we are living it again and again and again every single day that we have to see the house,” Meeldyk said.

That is why she is urging Oshawa city council through an online petition to buy the home and demolish it.

Global News called the owner of the home on McMillan Drive, which also owns the two neighbouring buildings, but no one wanted to comment.

READ MORE: Remains discovered in Oshawa apartment identified as missing 18-year-old woman, police say

Oshawa Mayor John Henry said he is aware of the petition.

“The challenge is we don’t own the property. The property is located between two other pieces of property,” he said.

Henry said the rules are not straightforward on this and because the city has no municipal use for the property, it is complicated.

“Right now we are looking at avenues,” he said.

READ MORE: Family heartbroken after missing Oshawa teen confirmed dead

For Meeldyk, she said the request is simple.

“We will not make a trademark out of a house of horrors in Oshawa, we will just not do it. It is not the ‘it’ house,” she said.

“Rori was Oshawa’s girl. She was a young member of our society our community and she gave back to this community that needs to take a stand.”