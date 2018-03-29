Calgary under special weather statement as snow, high winds expected

Calgary could be in for a messy Easter weekend as snow and high winds are forecast to hit the region on Friday.

As a low-pressure system develops over southern Alberta, snow is expected to start falling at about 8 a.m. Friday, according to Global News weather specialist Paul Dunphy.

Environment Canada (EC) issued a special weather statement Thursday evening, saying five to 10 centimetres of fresh snow could fall across the city.

Wind gusts of 50 to 60 kilometres/hour are expected in the afternoon, the weather agency said.

“Exposed areas will see blowing snow, reducing visibilities and making travel difficult on some area highways,” EC said.

It’s expected the wind and snow will weaken as the day goes on, with Dunphy predicting the bulk of the snowfall will happen between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The end of the snow and wind won’t offer Calgary much relief from the wintery weather, though.

“Following the departure of this system, Arctic high pressure will build into the province making way for an unseasonably cold Easter long weekend,” EC said.

More information on weather statements and alerts in Alberta can be found here.