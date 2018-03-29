United Way Peterborough raises more than $1.7M for campaign

The United Way Peterborough and District bounced back and nearly hit its fundraising goal for the 2017 campaign.

At the Peterborough Golf and Country Club, the United Way announced the campaign raised $1.775 million — 96 per cent of the $1.85 million goal which was launched in September.

United Way CEO Jim Russell praised the efforts of campaign chairman Neil Morton.

“He’s just a force of nature. He brought a whole new level of enticement and excitement to the campaign that we hadn’t seen in a long time,” Morton said. “And we’ve had great people run our campaigns. But whether it was saying, ‘Let’s get our plaid on’ or ‘Everything is plaid-tastic,’ people bought into it. It was infectious.”

The campaign supports 19 community agencies. Numerous events, such as a soldout plaid Peterborough Petes game and the Paint the Down Red restaurant fundraiser, were held, along with private and public donations.

“There were lots of new initiatives that excited people’s imaginations,” Russell said.

The 2016 campaign managed $1.82 million, missing the goal of $2,000,075 — the 75 representing the 75th anniversary of the United Way’s Peterborough chapter.