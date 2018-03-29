Health
March 29, 2018 3:11 pm
Updated: March 29, 2018 3:25 pm

United Way Peterborough raises more than $1.7M for campaign

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

The United Way Peterborough and District raised 96 per cent of its campaign goal.

Peterborough Police via Twitter
A A

The United Way Peterborough and District bounced back and nearly hit its fundraising goal for the 2017 campaign.

At the Peterborough Golf and Country Club, the United Way announced the campaign raised $1.775 million — 96 per cent of the $1.85 million goal which was launched in September.

READ MORE: United Way, Peterborough conduct second homeless survey

United Way CEO Jim Russell praised the efforts of campaign chairman Neil Morton.

“He’s just a force of nature. He brought a whole new level of enticement and excitement to the campaign that we hadn’t seen in a long time,” Morton said. “And we’ve had great people run our campaigns. But whether it was saying, ‘Let’s get our plaid on’ or ‘Everything is plaid-tastic,’  people bought into it. It was infectious.”

The campaign supports 19 community agencies. Numerous events, such as a soldout plaid Peterborough Petes game and the Paint the Down Red restaurant fundraiser, were held, along with private and public donations.

“There were lots of new initiatives that excited people’s imaginations,” Russell said.

READ MORE: Trent University raises record $103K for United Way

The 2016 campaign managed $1.82 million, missing the goal of $2,000,075 — the 75 representing the 75th anniversary of the United Way’s Peterborough chapter.

 Russell said in two weeks $100,000 will be released in a new Neighbourhood Funding initiative that will support 15 new agencies. In June, in honour of Seniors Month, $400,000 will be released for seniors’ initiatives.
Russell thanked all the supporters for an exciting campaign.
“We think it’s the farthest way for your charitable dollar can go,” he said. “It’s a broad spectrum of issues — whether it’s hunger, literacy to violence against women. It’s a broad investment in terms of a single dollar you give to the United Way.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2017 United Way Campaign Peterborough
United Way
United Way Peterborough
United Way Peterborough and District

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News