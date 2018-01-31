Trent University raises record $103K for United Way

Trent University has set a new fundraising record for the United Way’s annual campaign in Peterborough.

On Wednesday morning, faculty, staff and retirees gathered to announce they raised $103,000 for the United Way of Peterborough and District’s annual campaign. The total smashes the previous record of $77,000 set last year and a goal of $80,000 for this year.

“Each year, I’m blown away by the Trent community’s response to our United Way campaign,” stated Julie Davis, Trent’s vice-president of external relations and advancement and education sector chairperson of the United Way cabinet.

“I’m always impressed by the commitment our retirees, faculty and staff show to the Peterborough region, and I’m proud of the role Trent plays in supporting our community.”

Launched in October with a kickoff barbecue, Trent’s United Way campaign was supported by many employee-led special events, including a chili cook-off, white elephant tables, and a gift basket raffle before the holidays. The campaign also received donations from retirees and employees.

“Trent University’s 2017 campaign achievement is both humbling and awe-inspiring,” said Jim Russell, CEO of the Peterborough United Way branch. “We congratulate the Trent University community on this accomplishment.”

Since 1956, the Peterborough university has raised more than $1.9 million for the United Way, which raises funds for local agencies and programs in the city and Peterborough County.

This year’s United Way campaign aims to raise $1.85 million. Last year $1.82 million was raised during the organization’s 75th anniversary.