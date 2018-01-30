Anonymous Amazon packages with sex toys and more arrive at Trent University

Random anonymous packages containing items ranging from sex toys to cellphone accessories have been arriving at Canadian student unions — including at Trent University in Peterborough.

The packages, shipped in boxes via online store Amazon, have been arriving at the Trent Central Student Association (TSCA) for several months.

“It’s almost like Christmas Day where you’re just waiting to see what you get as a present,” said Molly Hu, TCSA’s vice-president of clubs and external affairs.

Brandon Remmelags, TSCA president, says no one at Trent knows who is sending the packages or why. Similar packages have been shipped to universities across Canada, including Ryerson University in Toronto, the University of Regina, Dalhousie in Halifax, N.S., and St. Francis Xavier in Antigonish, N.S., with gifts inside such as computer cables, a record player and even a first-aid kit.

#ICYMI: The @RyeSU has been receiving packages from an unknown sender containing electronics and toys—including dildos: https://t.co/1gun0GUYvR pic.twitter.com/FFfMxBWN6p — The Eyeopener (@theeyeopener) January 23, 2018

“We also get some, a little bit more unusual things, like essential oil diffusers, and dog toys,” he said. “My roomates’ pug absolutely loves those, and we’ve gotten some more questionable items.”

The “questionable” includes an array of sex toys. However, Remmelgas says the packages are far from offensive and the student union looks forward to getting them.

“So we kind of like have a party in the office, and we say, ‘Who wants to open it? What do you think it’s going to be?'” he said.

Amazon has not returned CHEX News’ request for comment.

However, the electronic commerce giant has recently told several student unions, including Ryerson’s, that it can’t reveal the identity of a sender due to privacy policies. The packages can’t be returned unless the student union is the original purchaser.

“At first, I thought it was perhaps a resident, an on-campus student, that perhaps had gotten their address confused with the TCSA’s,” said Hu.

The TSCA says it always finds a use for the gifts and often shares a laugh when opening those mysterious brown boxes.

“Thank you for sending us all of these amazing things,” Hu said. “We end up having gifts to give to students and also things that people might need.”