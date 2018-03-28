Ontario PC Party Leader Doug Ford acclaimed as candidate for Etobicoke North

Doug Ford, who was recently elected as leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario, will be running in Toronto’s northwest end in the upcoming provincial election.

During a nomination meeting held at the Toronto Congress Centre on Wednesday evening, Ford was acclaimed as the Ontario PC Party candidate for the riding of Etobicoke North.

“Now we have an opportunity to represent the great people of Etobicoke North as a provincial MPP,” he said, while thanking residents for the support.

“I always say that this isn’t about an election — this is a movement.”

Mahamud Amin has been nominated to run for the Ontario NDP in Etobicoke North and Nancy Ghuman will be representing the Green Party of Ontario.

Doug Ford enters Toronto Congress Centre, shaking hands and taking pics on his way into conference room. #onpoli #PCPO pic.twitter.com/yHmDMMAHpz — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) March 28, 2018

As of Wednesday evening, there wasn’t information listed on the Ontario Liberal Party website about who will be vying to run for their party in the election.

The riding is currently represented by Liberal MPP Shafiq Qaadri, who was first elected in 2003 and re-elected in 2007, 2011 and 2014.

Voting day in Ontario is on June 7.