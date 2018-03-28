Meghan Trainor is all about that Calgary paramedic dancing with seniors

What started out as a way to encourage the residents of the Whitehorn Village Retirement Community to put a little more movement into their day has started to gain steam online.

Much of it thanks to pop star Meghan Trainor, who loved what she saw.

As part of their regular community outreach, EMS communication officer Adam Loria visited the seniors at the retirement facility to have a little dance off for a video.

“That demographic, the elderly, they need to stay active – both physically and mentally,” Loria told Global News. “If we can help with that and make that fun, we’re all over that.”

In the video, posted to Twitter on Friday, Loria can be seen strutting into the room with all his gear as residents sit waiting for the show.

While the song “No Excuses” by Meghan Trainor plays in the background, Loria sets down the equipment and takes off his jacket and sunglasses and dances around as the residents clap and groove along.

As the video goes on, the residents stand up and start dancing around in a semi-circle with Loria, some even twirling and kicking their feet up.

“I know for a fact the majority of them, if they wanted, they could definitely teach me something on the dance floor,” Loria said, laughing.

Loria said the dance video was part of EMS’ mandate of being involved in the community and educating the public on who they are and what they do.

“We visit [Whitehorn Village] frequently on 911 calls,” he said. “So it’s a good chance for us to interact with those clients and those residents sort of on a non-emergency level.”

He said he sat with the residents, answering questions and giving information both before and after the dancing broke out.

“We’re a fairly young and new profession, so we’re just trying to keep extending our roots in our community and let them know what kind of services we bring … what might happen when we arrive at your home or business,” Loria said.

Loria said the community outreach goes beyond visits to seniors — they also make stops at all levels of schools and participate in other community events.

“We see the worst of things on a daily basis,” he said. “If we can get out there and prevent that with a little fun engagement, that’s our goal.”

Amidst the hundreds of likes and retweets the tweet received was a shoutout from the pop star behind the song herself.

“THIS JUST MADE MY DAY,” Trainor tweeted on Wednesday, adding that she “can’t stop watching it.”

THIS JUST MADE MY DAY!!!! Can’t stop watching it! BEST DANCE MOVES😍🤩👏🏼 https://t.co/uBoEDFtn5f — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) March 28, 2018

While the social media attention wasn’t the goal of the video or the musical visit, Loria said it “feels great” to see their efforts being recognized so widely.

“I’m honoured,” he said. “For it to take off like that is great to see.”

“I hope that that sort of enables other organizations or people that have family members that are that age to get them active, to keep them engaged, to do a little bit of dancing, so a little bit of stretching.”