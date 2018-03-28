Teen softball player dies from strep throat she contracted at Parksville camp

Island Health has issued a warning about strep throat after a 13-year-old softball player died from an invasive form of the sickness that she contracted while attending a camp in Parksville.

Robin Carey is being mourned as a “great person, great teammate” who had a “tremendous passion for the game of softball” by the Victoria Devils Fastball Club after she died on Friday.

Her death prompted an advisory from Island Health for anyone who attended the Oceanside softball camps.

Carey died after contracting a Group A streptococcal infection, which is normally called strep throat.

Island Health’s medical officer said strep throat signs and symptoms include a sore throat, headache, fever and sometimes abdominal pain.

The bug is passed through sneezing and coughing, and anyone who has signs of infection, such as sore throat, fever or respiratory issues, should go see a doctor for treatment. You’re unlikely to fall ill from strep throat if you have no signs or symptoms after seven days.

Antibiotics can treat strep throat.

It is not necessary to see a doctor if you don’t show any of these symptoms, Island Health added.

“Because this has been identified as a more aggressive form of streptococcal infection, the health authority is recommending anyone showing the above signs and symptoms for streptococcal infection see their doctor for antibiotic treatment,” the authority said.

In a release, the Victoria Devils said Carey was a member of their 2004 team, and said the “entire organization is shaken by this tragic occurrence.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Robin’s family, friends and teammates during this unimaginable time,” the release said.

A GoFundMe page circulated by Softball BC is raising funds to support Carey’s father Roy.