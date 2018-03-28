Pay parking not coming to Spanish Banks, for now

The Vancouver Park Board has decided it will not be introducing seasonal pay parking at Spanish Banks this year.

The board announced last November that it would be charging $3.50 per hour or $13 a day for parking in the popular area starting this year.

But the decision was met with backlash from residents. An online petition against the proposed paid parking has collected almost 13,000 signatures since the announcement.

Few months after the announcement, the board reduced the pay period by six weeks due to “extensive public feedback.”

But the plans have been put “on hold.” A review from staff showed revenue from Spanish Banks parking was not required to balance the budget.

“In addition, Park Board Commissioners raised concerns at the time of approval about the lack of transit alternatives to this more remote beach location,” read a release from the board.

According to the board, pay parking at destination parks and beaches is a “critical” source of revenue.