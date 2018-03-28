Knox Mountain slide threatening Kelowna business

An unstable slope on Knox Mountain is sliding down the hill towards a Kelowna scrap-metal yard.

READ MORE: Mabel Lake washout — use at your own risk

“I noticed about two years ago, a little bit of it fell off,” Cody Turner, an employee at Knox Mountain Metals said. “Just in the last six to eight months, it’s really started to come down, just chunks at a time.”

The City of Kelowna has been aware of the situation for some time.

“The slide at Knox, we noticed it moving about a month ago,” Stephen Bryans with the City of Kelowna said. “Generally, we have that whole hillside inspected monthly. We called our geotech and they noticed the water buildup was quite substantial there and we’ve been monitoring it every week since then.”

Bryans said work to stabilize the hillside can’t begin until the soil dries out.

The area is unsafe for people and equipment right now.

Bryans said the city will continue to monitor the slide with the help of geotechnical engineers.

“If it’s a safety issue, we’ll have to move people out of the way, including Knox Mountain Metals,” Bryans said.