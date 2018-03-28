Winnipeg Jets Josh Morrissey won’t be suspended

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Jets Defenceman Josh Morrissey is not facing a suspension from the National Hockey League.

The league has confirmed Morrissey won’t face any supplemental discipline from the NHL’s Department Of Player Safety for a check late in the second period of Tuesday’s shootout victory over the Boston Bruins.

Morrissey, 23, received a five minute major penalty for boarding at the 20:00 mark of the second period. Morrissey appeared to leave his feet when he hit Bruins defenceman Matt Grzelcyk into the end boards.

Grzelcyk was injured on the hit and did not play in the third or in the overtime period.

Morrisey has not been suspended by the NHL before in his first two seasons in the league.

The Jets begin a four game road trip on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks.