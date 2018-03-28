Amanda Lindhout recounts horrors of captivity: ‘I sometimes wake up screaming’

Insomnia, nightmares and suicidal thoughts “haunted” Amanda Lindhout after her release from 15 months held in captivity in Somalia.

The Alberta woman gave a harrowing victim impact statement Wednesday at the sentencing hearing for Ali Omar Ader, who was found guilty last year of hostage-taking.

Entering the Ottawa courtroom in tears, Lindhout went on to describe the abuse and sexual assault she endured while captive, and the psychological pain that has followed her release.

“Insomnia plagues me, nightmares are almost always scenes from Somalia,” Lindhout said.

“I sometimes wake up screaming.”

She even researched methods of suicide, Lindhout said, telling the court that she at one point Googled the least-painful ways to take your own life.

Lindhout, who wrote a best-selling book about her ordeal, said being repeatedly sexually assaulted while in captivity “made me hate myself.”

In the years since her release, she remains “hypervigilant,” checking under her bed or behind the shower curtain for kidnappers. But, Lindhout said, her experience will not define her.

“I am the victim but I am also the survivor,” Lindhout said.

In 2008, Lindhout, raised in Red Deer, Alta., and photographer Nigel Brennan of Australia were snatched by armed men while pursuing a story, the beginning of 15 months as hostages.

Brennan also gave an impact statement Wednesday, and said he feels guilt over Lindhout’s abuse.

“Unable to protect Amand…I felt survivor’s guilt,” said Brennan.

Brennan later said that giving his impact statement felt like a weight was lifted off his shoulders.

Ader, 40, spoke Wednesday and repeatedly apologized to Lindhout and Brennan, before asking for leniency and “a second chance.” The Somalian national faces life in prison.

— With files from Global News reporter Mike LeCouteur and The Canadian Press. More to come.