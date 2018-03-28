Canada
March 28, 2018 10:33 am

Classes cancelled in Weyburn, Sask. due to water main break

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Weyburn left without water due to major water main break in the Saskatchewan city.

A major water main break in Weyburn, Sask., has forced schools to cancel classes on Wednesday.

According to Discover Weyburn, a major break has left the southern Saskatchewan city without water.

Roughly 300 rural homes are also affected.

City officials said water service could be restored by mid-morning but a boil water advisory will be in place.

The city is asking people to limit their water use until normal operations resume.

