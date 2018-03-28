Classes cancelled in Weyburn, Sask. due to water main break
A major water main break in Weyburn, Sask., has forced schools to cancel classes on Wednesday.
According to Discover Weyburn, a major break has left the southern Saskatchewan city without water.
Roughly 300 rural homes are also affected.
City officials said water service could be restored by mid-morning but a boil water advisory will be in place.
The city is asking people to limit their water use until normal operations resume.
