Classes cancelled in Weyburn, Sask. due to water main break

A major water main break in Weyburn, Sask., has forced schools to cancel classes on Wednesday.

According to Discover Weyburn, a major break has left the southern Saskatchewan city without water.

Roughly 300 rural homes are also affected.

City officials said water service could be restored by mid-morning but a boil water advisory will be in place.

The city is asking people to limit their water use until normal operations resume.