London Hydro wins Customer Excellence Award
A A
London Hydro won the Customer Excellence Award at the Electricity Distributors Association gala in Toronto on Monday.
Their new “Builders Portal” is an automated service which allows companies building new residential homes to see the status of their service connection requests.
READ MORE: Pilot project aims to reduce hydro costs for Londoners
London Hydro claims their service delivery time has improved by almost 75 per cent as a result of the portal’s implementation despite a 50 per cent increase in the number of service connections.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.