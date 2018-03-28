London Hydro wins Customer Excellence Award

London Hydro won the Customer Excellence Award at the Electricity Distributors Association gala in Toronto on Monday.

Their new “Builders Portal” is an automated service which allows companies building new residential homes to see the status of their service connection requests.

London Hydro claims their service delivery time has improved by almost 75 per cent as a result of the portal’s implementation despite a 50 per cent increase in the number of service connections.