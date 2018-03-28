Sports
March 28, 2018 12:43 am
Updated: March 28, 2018 1:32 am

5-4 overtime win propels Hurricanes to 3-0 series lead over Red Deer.

By and Global News

The Lethbridge Hurricanes were looking to maintain their playoff momentum on Tuesday as their WHL playoff series against the Rebels shifted to Red Deer. Matt Battochio has a recap of the game.

It took just 38 seconds of overtime to propel the Lethbridge Hurricanes to a 5-4 win and a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven WHL playoff series with the Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday.

Calen Addison was the overtime hero, beating Rebels goalie Riley Lamb with a point shot on the power play.

The Rebels had clawed back from a 4-2 deficit late in the third period to force the extra frame but took a penalty late in the game to give Lethbridge the man advantage to start overtime.

Taylor Ross, Zachary Cox, Brad Morrison and Jordy Bellerive also scored for Lethbridge and goalie Logan Flodell turned aside 25 of 29 shots.

The Hurricanes are now just one win away from advancing to the second round of the WHL playoffs.

Game four in the best-of-seven series goes Wednesday night in Red Deer.

