‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller leaves prison, moves into halfway house

Abby Lee Miller was released from prison and transferred to a halfway house on Tuesday.

The former Dance Moms star was serving her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California since July.

Miller’s June 21 release date was moved up to May 25, but now it’s expected she’ll serve the remaining two months of her sentence at the halfway house, according to E News.

READ MORE: Abby Lee Miller is ‘petrified’ of prison: ‘If people want to kill you, they’ll do it’

She was transferred to the Residential Reentry Center in Long Beach, which is a facility that provides a structured and supervised environment, where she’ll be given employment counselling, a job placement and financial management assistance.

She is expected to adhere to specific conditions tethered to her supervised release, including refraining from unlawful possession of a controlled substance or committing another federal, state or local crime, according to court documents obtained by E News.

She also cannot have access to any dangerous weapons or communicate with someone she knows is engaged in criminal activity.

READ MORE: Abby Lee Miller of ‘Dance Moms’ speaks out after jail sentencing

Miller pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. Miller also took $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the United States without reporting it, to which she also pleaded guilty in 2016.

After her initial jail time, she faces two years of supervised probation. She was additionally fined US$40,000 and ordered to pay back the US$120,000.

Prosecutors said she tried to cheat her creditors by hiding US$775,000 worth of income and deserved to spend time in prison. Miller’s lawyers argued for probation, saying her creditors were made whole after the fraud was discovered.

According to the prosecutors, Miller hid the money in secret bank accounts. With the US$120,000, she split the money up into separate bags and had friends carry them in their luggage in the summer of 2014. (By law, all travellers carrying in excess of US$10,000 must declare it at customs. Miller failed to do so.)

READ MORE: Abby Lee Miller of ‘Dance Moms’ is going to jail

Miller took to Instagram last December to share that she passed her real estate class.

“Feeling extremely proud of myself!!” she wrote to her followers. “Passed my Real estate class and my got my Personal finance class diploma. #itsnevertoolate #aldc #abbyleemiller #dancemoms.”

Before leaving to serve her prison term, she sat down with The View co-host Jedidiah Bila for one last interview in July, for her tell-all Lifetime special, Dance Moms: Abby Tells All Exclusive.

The former Dance Moms star said she’s made lots of mistakes but “the number one mistake being, trusting other people with my money.”

READ MORE: Abby Lee Miller speaks out about Cheryl Burke reportedly replacing her on ‘Dance Moms’

She said she was afraid of what prison would be like. “I’ve been told not to talk about it because once they know, when they see this and they know, that’s what they’ll go after,” Miller said of what she’s fearful might happen to her in prison. “I’m petrified.”

On the fears that she could be physically abused in prison, Miller admitted that “it’s definitely something that I’m terrified of, yes.”