Canada
March 27, 2018 2:59 pm

Private companies set to help Canadian Coast Guard’s aging fleet with icebreaking

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Louis S. St-Laurent sails past a iceberg in Lancaster Sound, Friday, July 11, 2008.

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press
The Canadian Coast Guard has been given new powers to call on industry for short-term help in clearing ice-choked seaways as work continues on a long-term plan to replace its aging icebreaker fleet.

The new powers will allow the coast guard to quickly enlist pre-approved companies for help with icebreaking services as needed without having to go through a formal bidding process.

Officials say the measure will only be used as a last resort when the coast guard doesn’t have enough icebreakers to respond, such as during a major cold snap or when one of its vessels has a mechanical breakdown.

Yet there are fears the latter scenario will become increasingly common in the coming years as the coast guard’s icebreaking fleet continues to get older – with no replacements on the horizon.

Coast Guard officials say they are working on a plan to replace the agency’s entire fleet, including its contingent of icebreakers, but could not offer a timetable for when the work will be complete.

And while the government has been in talks with Quebec shipyard Davie for the past two months about leasing several icebreakers until full replacements are ready, the two sides have yet to come to an agreement.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

