Bottle drive for stricken Kelowna family exceeds expectations

The community has reached out to a Kelowna family stricken by a deadly fire.

The fire happened at a Springfield Road home earlier this month, taking the life of Loree Dubeque who ran back into the burning home to retrieve a dog. The dog also perished.

Dubuque left behind two kids and her husband, Michael Van Gool. The home was a total loss.

Students and parents with Springvalley Elementary organized a bottle drive to help the family and they said the response was overwhelming.

“The response was so huge, we had started to reach out on social media to find help sorting because we couldn’t handle it ourselves, Megan Elmhurst, Springvalley Elementary PAC president said.

“We had families and staff from our school, friends of friends, and even strangers that came out to lend a helping hand.”

Elmhurst said it took 15 hours to sort the empties over two days and they managed to raise more than $6,000, including cash donations.

“We also had clothing donations and gift cards handed in during the event. I am so blown away by the community, especially our volunteers. Michael Van Gool had also stopped by during the afternoon and was blown away by how much was being dropped off,” Elmhurst said.

She said 100 per cent of the donations will be going directly to the Van Gool family.

There’s also a Gofundme account set up for the Van Gools which has raised nearly $9,000 for the family.