Prince’s toxicology report shows an ‘exceedingly high’ concentration of fentanyl

According to a confidential toxicology report obtained by Associated Press, Prince had an “exceedingly high” concentration of fentanyl in his bloodstream when he died.

According to experts unconnected with the investigation into the Purple Rain star’s death, there is no doubt that his death was caused by an overdose of fentanyl.

“The amount in his blood is exceedingly high, even for somebody who is a chronic pain patient on fentanyl patches,” said Dr. Lewis Nelson, chairman of emergency medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, who described the concentration of fentanyl “a pretty clear smoking gun.”

According to the report, the concentration of fentanyl in Prince’s blood was 67.8 micrograms per litre (fatalities have been documented in people with blood levels ranging from three to 58 micrograms per litre).

In addition, the report states that the level of fentanyl in Prince’s liver was 450 micrograms per kilogram, pointing out that liver concentrations higher than 69 micrograms per kilogram “seem to represent overdose or fatal toxicity cases.”

The toxicology report is being used as evidence in the Minnesota county in which Prince died, where the lead prosecutor in the county is currently reviewing law enforcement reports in order to determine whether charges will be filed in relation to Prince’s death.