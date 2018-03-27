Workplace accident
Workplace accident at Vancouver’s Hotel Georgia

A worker is in hospital this morning after falling through a glass awning at the Hotel Georgia while cleaning. WorkSafe BC is now investigating.

There has been a workplace accident the Hotel Georgia, one of Vancouver’s most upscale hotels.

Vancouver police say a worker fell through a glass awning while he was cleaning it early Monday morning. He apparently was power-washing the canopy above the front door when he stepped onto the glass and it gave way. The man landed on the pavement below.

The person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

WorkSafeBC is now investigating the incident. Police will remain on scene to assist in the investigation.

 

 

