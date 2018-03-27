Suspect accused of assaulting man with autism to appear in court for bail hearing

A 21-year-old man charged with assaulting a man with autism at a bus terminal in Mississauga, Ont., is set to appear in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Parmvir Singh Chahil was arrested last Friday in Windsor, Ont., and was charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, whose last known address was in Surrey, B.C., is the second of three suspects arrested by police following a Canada-wide warrant issued last week.

READ MORE: Second suspect wanted in attack on man with autism surrenders to police

He surrendered to police on Monday and has been charged with one count of aggravated assault. He is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Both Chahil and Dhami made a court appearance on Monday.

Authorities said the attack happened at around 10:45 p.m. on March 13. A 29-year-old man with autism was putting on roller blades when police said three men came and began to attack him.

The trio can be seen in surveillance video kicking and punching the victim before walking away.

READ MORE: Police make arrests in ‘vicious’ beating of man with autism in Mississauga, Ont.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Chahil and Dhami following the assault.

The third person allegedly involved in the incident has not yet been positively identified, but police say he might go by the first name of Jason.

Anyone who may have information concerning the case is urged to contact 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

VIDEO: Police release footage of attack on man with Autism at bus terminal in Mississauga