Second suspect wanted in attack on man with autism surrenders to police

A 25-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a violent attack on an autistic man at a bus terminal in Mississauga, Ont., turned himself in to police on Monday.

Ronjot Singh Dhami, whose last known address was in Surrey, B.C., is the second of three suspects arrested by police in the attack that was caught on video back on March 13.

Ronjot Singh Dhami has arrived at @PeelPoliceMedia 12 Div. Head curled into his lap to hide from cameras. pic.twitter.com/q2RbE1SO5L Story continues below — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) March 26, 2018

A 29-year-old man with autism was putting on roller blades when police said three men came and began to attack him.

READ MORE: Police make arrests in ‘vicious’ beating of man with autism in Mississauga, Ont.

The trio can be seen in surveillance video kicking and punching the victim before walking away.

On Friday, 21-year-old Parmvir Singh Chahil was arrested in Windsor, Ont., and was charged with one count of aggravated assault.

VIDEO: Police release footage of attack on man with Autism at bus terminal in Mississauga

Dhami’s lawyer said last week that his client is not guilty and had planned to turn himself in.

B.C. court records show Dhami has a detailed criminal past that includes assault with a weapon and traffic violations.

He was convicted for assault with a weapon in 2011. He also has traffic violations dating to between 2012 and 2014.

READ MORE: B.C. suspect in autistic man’s beating once hid 23 fentanyl bags in an uncomfortable place

The third person allegedly involved in the incident has not yet been positively identified, but police say he might go by the first name of Jason.

Anyone who may have information concerning the case is urged to contact 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

VIDEO: 1 of 3 suspects arrested in vicious assault of man with autism in Mississauga

— With files from Jesse Ferreras