Scott Thompson: Self described ‘feminist’ PM Trudeau is losing female support

There is no doubt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has some very marketable qualities that helped him get elected.

His charisma, character and willingness to stop for a selfie were huge crowd pleasers during the last election campaign.

He was the first self-proclaimed feminist prime minister, which is basically a click-bate term that means gender equality, and I would like to think all men believe in that. He boasted gender equality in his cabinet and even delivered a ‘gender equity’ budget in late February of this year.

It was at that point I recognized that his handlers were no longer marketing him towards policy but the female gender itself. You have a rock star PM, why not take advantage of it?

At that moment it was no longer about left and right, but about male and female. Team Trudeau stepped beyond promoting equality and began to target gender for political gain.

Soon after it was the “peoplekind” comment, and then the India trip, complete with elite family costumes and dancing; you could feel the tide changing. Now a recent Ipsos poll shows if an election was held today the Conservatives would win.

The real surprise is who is leaving the party: women, the middle class, and millennials. Note that these are the exact demographics they were targeting with the last budget.

When it comes to what is important to Canadians both the provincial, and now the federal Liberals, seem to be out of touch with the average family.

After an extended honeymoon period, Canadians now want less image and more depth from their PM.

Nice socks and selfies are yesterday’s news.

