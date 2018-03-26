Saskatoon police warn of tax return scam using texts
With tax season underway, Saskatoon police’s economic crime unit issued a public advisory on Monday warning people about a scam.
The most recent Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scam comes in the form of a text message, fraudulently prompting people to deposit their tax return.
READ MORE: SaskPower warns of fraud calls
Once the link has been clicked, it directs people to another screen to choose an online bank and sign in. With this information, scammers will have gained the information needed to access a victim’s money.
The CRA will only issue tax returns by mailing a cheque or depositing the funds directly into bank accounts.
Visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online for more information.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.