Saskatoon police warn of tax return scam using texts

With tax season underway, Saskatoon police’s economic crime unit issued a public advisory on Monday warning people about a scam.

The most recent Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scam comes in the form of a text message, fraudulently prompting people to deposit their tax return.

READ MORE: SaskPower warns of fraud calls

Once the link has been clicked, it directs people to another screen to choose an online bank and sign in. With this information, scammers will have gained the information needed to access a victim’s money.

The CRA will only issue tax returns by mailing a cheque or depositing the funds directly into bank accounts.

Visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online for more information.