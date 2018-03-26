Crime
March 26, 2018 8:40 pm

Saskatoon police warn of tax return scam using texts

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police warn people about tax-related scam that comes in the form of a text message.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
With tax season underway, Saskatoon police’s economic crime unit issued a public advisory on Monday warning people about a scam.

The most recent Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) scam comes in the form of a text message, fraudulently prompting people to deposit their tax return.

Once the link has been clicked, it directs people to another screen to choose an online bank and sign in. With this information, scammers will have gained the information needed to access a victim’s money.

The CRA will only issue tax returns by mailing a cheque or depositing the funds directly into bank accounts.

Visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online for more information.

