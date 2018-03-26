Wind warnings issued for southern Alberta Monday

A wind warning was is in effect for southern Alberta Monday afternoon, stretching from Kananaskis to Magrath.

Warnings were in place for a number of locations, including Kananaskis and the M.D. of Bighorn near Canmore Exshaw, Ghost Lake and the Ghost River Wilderness, as well as the M.D. of Pincher Creek, the M.D. of Ranchland, the municipality of Crowsnest Pass, Waterton Lakes National Park and the Blood Reserve.

Cardston and the M.D. of Willow Creek near Fort Macleod, Granum and Peigan Timber Limit were also under a wind warning Monday.

Environment Canada said strong westerly winds are expected to develop Tuesday morning with gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

The agency warned that damage to buildings, windows and roof shingles may occur.

It’s also warning Albertans to watch out for “loose objects that may be tossed by the wind” and could result in injuries.

Albertans are being encouraged to take necessary safety precautions.

For updated information on weather alerts visit Environment Canada’s website.

