Wind warnings issued for parts of southern and western Alberta

For the second straight day, Environment Canada issued a wind warning for parts of southern Alberta on Sunday.

According to the weather agency, powerful winds were expected in some areas on Sunday afternoon with wind gusts reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour.

“These winds will decrease to 40, gusting 60 km/h this evening,” Environment Canada said on its website.

READ MORE: Wind warning issued for parts of southern Alberta on Saturday

The city of Lethbridge and Waterton Lakes National Park were among the southern Alberta areas issued a warning. Warnings were also issued for areas in western Alberta, including parts of Yellowhead County.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather watch or warning, click here.

Environment Canada advised drivers to be prepared for “changing road conditions” as a result of the strong winds. People living in areas under a warning were also told the wind could damage roofs and windows.

The weather agency issues wind warnings when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.