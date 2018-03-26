Videos of Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez tearing up U.S. constitution on social media are fake

Some of the survivors of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., have emerged as voices for change to U.S. gun control laws.

They helped organize this weekend’s March for Change which took place all over the world.

The students have also become online targets as well.

Shortly after the shooting, YouTube removed a conspiracy video which claimed that one of the students, David Hogg, was a “crisis actor” who was paid to travel to shooting sites to argue for stricter gun control laws.

Students were also criticized for smiling on Twitter by actor James Woods.

Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Cori were smiling and laughing while they appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

He captioned it sarcastically: “Grief wears many faces…”

Gonzalez was also called a “skinhead lesbian” by Republican Maine House candidate Leslie Gibson.

Gonzalez was also subject of another dubious meme over the weekend.

Over the weekend, a video of Gonzalez began to be shared on Twitter of the 17-year-old ripping up the U.S. Constitution.

The offending video was actually doctored from a Teen Vogue video in which she tears up a gun-range target.

At left is @tyler_mitchell’s photo of @Emma4Change for the cover of @TeenVogue. At right is what so-called “Gun Rights Activists” have photoshopped it into. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/jW6tTOv2Db — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) March 25, 2018

Actor Adam Baldwin is one of many claiming “satire” in sharing the fake video.

Eagles of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes, whose band was playing during the Bataclan attack in Paris, also shared the video on Instagram, the Guardian reports. He labelled the March for Our Lives protesters as “vile abusers of the dead.”

He has since deleted the post.