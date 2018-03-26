New Brunswick to offer financial support for French-language cannabis cultivation program

The New Brunswick government is offering financial support for those interested in taking part in cannabis cultivation program at the province’s French-language community college.

The program is being offered at the college’s Campbellton campus in partnership with Zenabis Ltd., which has signed up to supply the provincial government with cannabis for the recreational market.

READ MORE: Here’s where you’ll be buying marijuana in New Brunswick

The government says it will spend up to $117,000 dollars to cover the tuition costs of eligible participants in the 20-week program.

The province has also invested in a similar 12-week program offered in English at the Dieppe campus.