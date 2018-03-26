Grieving family hopes to spread awareness about TTP after sudden death of Calgary dad

Friends and family of Max Marin are grieving his sudden loss after the MMA fighter, husband and father of four died from a rare blood disorder March 12.

Only 10 days before, Marin, 43, started experiencing headaches, confusion and slurred speech.

“These symptoms came out of nowhere as my brother was a trainer–extremely healthy, no prior illnesses whatsoever,” his sister Andria Marin said.

Related Woman who sweats blood diagnosed with rare mystery illness

“He was passionate and fierce in everything he did.”

Andria said her brother dedicated his life to personal training and health and wellness, mentoring and training many of the MMA gym owners across Calgary.

After a trip to Foothills hospital, Marin was diagnosed with Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP).

According to the TTP Foundation, the blood disorder affects only three to four people in a million annually. In TTP, blood clots form in small blood vessels throughout the body. Those clots can limit and block the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the body’s organs.

Initially Marin responded well to treatment, but then began to rapidly decline. He suffered a heart attack on March 11, then another the next day that took his life.

The family is now planning a fundraiser to bring awareness about the little-known disorder. They hope that awareness will lead to increased funding, more research and improved treatment.

“The fact that it took an extremely healthy man in 10 days is shocking and I am hoping to bring greater awareness to this very serious health issue,” Andria said.

“Often the illnesses that don’t get medical funding or attention for research and further treatment is because there is a lack of public awareness.”

Marin leaves behind a wife and four boys aged 15, 13, nine and seven years old.