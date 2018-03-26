World
March 26, 2018 2:06 pm

‘Orange’ snow delights, confuses in eastern Europe

By Staff The Associated Press

This handout photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, shows orange snow in the mountains at the Rosa Khutor ski resort near Rosa Khutor, outside Sochi, Russia.

Margarita Alshina via AP
Orange snow has fallen in parts of eastern Europe after a rare meeting of Siberia and the Sahara.

Meteorologists say the snow from Siberia collided with dust-filled wind from the Sahara desert in Africa.

Orange snow blankets Russian Ski Resort Gorky Gorod in Estosadok, Russia March 23, 2018 in this picture grab obtained from social media video. Picture taken March 23 ,2018.

INSTAGRAM/ @ELENAMIHALNA/via REUTERS

The orange snow has been spotted on mountains in Russia’s Sochi region, farther east in Georgia’s Adzharia region and at Romania’s Danube port of Galati.

Some skiers have posted photos on social media joking that they were on Mars, not a mountain.

Romanian meteorologist Mia Mirabela Stamate says a wind carrying sand particles from the Sahara met with a massive snowfall on Friday. She predicts that the orange-hued snow will move eastward.

