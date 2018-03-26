Southeast Calgary community centre closed due to mould

The Albert Park-Radisson Heights community centre in southeast Calgary has been closed after mould was discovered earlier in March.

The Albert Park-Radisson Heights Community Association board, which manages the centre, voted on March 9 to close the facility.

In a letter posted to its website, the board said air monitoring had “revealed fungal contamination in two portions of the facility may pose a health risk to some members of the public.”

The community centre, located at 1310 28 St. S.E., will be closed for up to 60 days, the board said in the letter.

Air quality testing done by a contractor showed the kitchen and basement storage areas have evidence of mould growth.

The board said it doesn’t know what caused the mould to build up in these areas. It is conducting more air quality testing in different parts of the building. The main hall, boardroom, upstairs office and downstairs lounge had not been initially tested, but the contractor will “target these areas to determine if they are fit for occupancy,” the letter said.

It is the responsibility of the board to remediate the mould issue, as it is the operator of the facility, the letter added.

