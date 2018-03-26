Countdown is on to 2019 Junos in London

The Barenaked Ladies reunited and Gord Downie was honoured during the 47th annual Juno Awards Sunday night.

Now the countdown begins until London hosts the event next year.

Sunday evening had its fair share of tears and cheers, as Gord Downie was honoured not only for his musical accomplishments but also for his humanitarian work.

Downie was named Artist of the Year.

His brothers, Patrick and Mike, were on hand to accept the award for the late singer.

“It’s artist of the year, but he was our man of a lifetime, I’m really sorry he’s not here to accept this award and feel this love and appreciation from everyone,” Patrick Downie said.

“I like to believe that we are all better artists and people because of him.”

The countdown is now officially on until London hosts next year’s event on March 17, 2019, at Budweiser Gardens.

A core group from London’s host committee was in Vancouver to pick up tips for next year. There was also a viewing party Sunday evening at the London Music Hall

Leading up to the event, $1 from every ticket sold to shows at Budweiser Gardens, Centennial Hall and the London Music Hall will go toward MusiCounts, a music education charity that provides musical instruments to children.

According to the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, host cities benefit from about $10 million in direct and indirect spinoff revenue.

Other award winners included Arcade Fire (Album of the Year) and Jessie Reyes (Breakthrough Artist of the year).

Sunday night’s show also saw the Barenaked Ladies perform together for the first time since frontman Steven Page left the band nine years ago.

— With files from Canadian Press