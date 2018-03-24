Londoners hold March For Our Lives rally in Victoria Park

About 100 people gathered at Victoria Park Saturday afternoon for a rally against gun violence.

London joined over 800 cities around the world hosting March For Our Lives demonstrations in response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting last month in Parkland, Florida, that took the lives of 17 people.

READ MORE: March for our Lives: Tens of thousands take to streets across U.S. to support gun control

Local organizers Teigan Elliott and Kyla Seaton gained inspiration for the rally after seeing countless other marches planned across the United States.

“There wasn’t one for London yet and we said, ‘This is our opportunity to make a change and help with the message these students in Florida are trying to get out,’” said Seaton.

“The main goal of this is to show our solidarity with the kids in the States,” added Elliott.

The rally began with a moment of silence for the 17 victims of the Florida school shooting, followed by a number of speeches and poems all with the topic of gun violence in mind.

Seaton then read off a list of demands for elected officials, all advocating for gun control before leading a march around Victoria Park.

Though the shootings took place in the United States, many felt it was important to make their voices heard in Canada.

“When any tragedy happens, anywhere around the world, it’s important that we all stand together as a global community,” said Dominic Montes, a Londoner who took part in the march.

“The fact that there’s over 800 marches worldwide shows that the world cares,” said Amy Scott, a Western University student who attended the march with her friend Chantal Hermetz.

Others, such as Anne Cram, had a personal connection to the States.

“I have two little grandkids growing up in the States, so gun control is near and dear to my heart,” said Cram. “I think these young people [at the march] are going to be the agents of change.”

All March For Our Lives demonstrations across the world are looking to raise money for Everytown for Gun Safety, an American non-profit organization that advocates for gun control.