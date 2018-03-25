Tory MPs told to drop travel plans, return to Ottawa to keep up pressure on Liberals over Atwal

The Conservatives appear set to continue their pressure on the Trudeau government this week over the Jaspal Atwal affair.

The party’s whip has issued an email to MPs ordering them to be in the House of Commons on Monday.

A copy of Mark Strahl’s message was provided to Global News, in which he asks Conservative MPs to get in contact if they “are currently out of the country or have a trip planned for this coming week.”

He goes on to say: “Your enthusiasm and cooperation for our efforts have been outstanding. You have demanded that we use every tool in our toolbox because you remain focused on our main task as Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition – holding this government to account for failing Canadians – and that is what we will do.”

The Tories held a filibuster last week that saw the House of Commons stay in session overnight Thursday into Friday afternoon. After 21 hours, they ended the marathon just before 3 p.m. Friday ET.

The filibuster was launched in retaliation to the Liberals voting down a Tory motion to get Trudeau’s national security adviser Daniel Jean to testify about the Jaspal Atwal fiasco.

Jean suggested to reporters covering Trudeau’s trip last month that rogue factions in the Indian government had sabotaged the visit. Since then, Opposition MPs demanded that Jean explain his reasoning about how one-time Canadian Sikh separatist and convicted attempted murderer Jaspal Atwal was invited to a Trudeau event in India.

Strahl’s message does not contain any indications as to what party leaders have planned for this week, only that they seek to “continue to pressure these Liberals to do the right thing.”

The Conservatives do not hold enough seats to really accomplish much other than cause the Liberals headaches and keep the Atwal issue in the spotlight.

With files from Global News’ David Akin and Amanda Connolly, and the Canadian Press