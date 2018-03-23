Tories end marathon filibuster motions over Jaspal Atwal affair

The Conservatives have ended a marathon filibuster in the House of Commons, despite expectations that voting on the 260 motions they had tabled to stall a vote on federal money matters would last into early Saturday morning.

Rising before the House of Commons shortly before 3 p.m. ET, Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen told the Speaker the opposition would end its filibuster of the government after roughly 21 hours of voting that saw MPs stay up all through the night to vote on almost 100 of the 260 motions tabled by the opposition.

Those motions came in retaliation for the government defeating a motion presented on Thursday by the Conservatives that demanded Daniel Jean, national security adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, testify appear before a House committee to answer questions about the Jasper Atwal affair.

“Mr. Speaker, I note that the date on the table is still Thursday, March 22. I think you would agree with me that this has been a very, very long day. Canadians can be assured that while Thursday is coming to a close, Conservatives will continue to fight on their behalf for the answers that they deserve.”

Members from all parties agreed unanimously, and the House of Commons adjourned.

More to come …