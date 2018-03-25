Donald Trump on Twitter: lawyers would not pass on ‘fame & fortune’ of having him as client

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that a search to find a lawyer to replace John Dowd would not be an issue and that law firms would line up to take the case.

Dowd resigned from his role as one of the attorneys representing him in the investigations into ties between the president’s 2016 campaign team and Russia.

Trump believes “lawyers and many top law firms” will climb aboard in attempts to find “fame and fortune” although they might be conflicted about taking on the opportunity.



Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case…don't believe the Fake News narrative that it is hard to find a lawyer who wants to take this on. Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer, though some are conflicted. Problem is that a new…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

Trump also stated that it would be too expensive to add a new attorney at this point and that he is “very happy with my existing team.”

….lawyer or law firm will take months to get up to speed (if for no other reason than they can bill more), which is unfair to our great country – and I am very happy with my existing team. Besides, there was NO COLLUSION with Russia, except by Crooked Hillary and the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

Trump moved to beef up his legal team days before Dowd resigned when it was announced that former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova was coming aboard.

The announcement was made last Monday by Jay Sekulow, counsel to the President, but it appears he may have jumped the gun as it is being reported that “conflicts” will prevent diGenova from joining Trump’s legal team.

More news on Trump's legal team — “The President is disappointed that conflicts prevent Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing from joining the President's Special Counsel legal team," says Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for the president — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) March 25, 2018

The president’s legal team is currently in talks with representatives from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation over the scope and terms of an interview with Trump.

It has been reported that Dowd was apprehensive to see an interview take place although Trump has said publicly that he is interested in speaking with Mueller.

“Yes, I would like to,” was Trump’s response Thursday when asked if he was still on board with speking to Mueller.

Last weekend, Dowd issued a statement calling for an end to Mueller’s investigation. The White House, and later Dowd, had to clarify the statement, saying the president’s legal team wasn’t calling for Mueller to be fired.

This is at least the second major reshuffling of Trump’s legal team in the last year. Dowd had taken over the lead lawyer role last summer from New York attorney Marc Kasowitz, who has long been by Trump’s side.

In December, Dowd claimed to have written a tweet from Trump that said former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn was dismissed months earlier for having lied to the FBI. The tweet appeared to confirm for the first time that the White House knew at the time of Flynn’s firing that he had misled the FBI. That was important because fired FBI Director James Comey has alleged that Trump, in a private Oval Office conversation, had encouraged him to end an investigation into Flynn.

