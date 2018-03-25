Mayday called, 7 sent to hospital after South St. Vital fire

Five adults and two children were sent to hospital for assessment early Sunday morning after a fire in South St. Vital.

The blaze started in the basement of a townhouse on the 400 block of Beliveau Road around around 4 a.m.

Crews said flames began to spread to the main floor after firefighters were already on scene.

At one point, they said a firefighter was “lost and disoriented” while battling the blaze and a mayday had to be called to evacuate him from the home.

He wasn’t seriously injured.

At the time of the fire, nine people were inside of the townhouse. All of the group were able to self-evacuate, but seven were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Traffic heading northbound and southbound on St. Anne’s Road at Bishop Grandin Boulevard was diverted Sunday morning as crews worked. Northbound lanes were opened just after 7 a.m. The rest of the area was moving again an hour later.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.