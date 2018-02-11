Firefighter suffers medical emergency fighting early morning blaze

A captain with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service suffered a serious medical emergency while on scene at a fire early Sunday morning.

Fire Chief John Lane said crews were responding to a house fire in Garden City when the medical event occurred, just before 4:00 a.m.

Crew members, with the help of an incoming ambulance, were able to successfully treat the WFPS captain at the scene.

He was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition, where he remains.

“I would like to thank the WFPS crews and Communications staff who were instrumental in ensuring their fellow WFPS member received the best care possible,” Chief Lane said in a statement.

“Thanks to their expertise and teamwork, we are optimistic for a positive outcome.”

Residents of the house had self-evacuated by the time fire crews arrived on scene.