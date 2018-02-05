Fire causes major structural damage to warehouse in St. James

The roof and some walls have collapsed after a two-storey commercial warehouse was engulfed in flames on the west side of Roseberry Street between St. Matthews and Ellice avenues on Monday afternoon.

Fire trucks have blocked off the street and bystanders were being warned not to get to close as crews continue to battle the blaze.​

Multiple trucks have been attacking the fire both from the ground and aerial ladders.

Dozens of firefighters are on scene and they were swapping out with other team members on a regular basis.

Assistant Fire Chief Mark Reshaur said the fire began around 3:30 p.m. but investigators aren’t yet sure of the cause.

“Right now, we’re in a defensive posture so we’re surrounding it and drowning it,” he said Monday evening. “The roof has collapsed, some of the walls are collapsed – we want to stay back.”

No injuries were reported in the fire, which produced enough smoke to be seen from Steinbach.

Assistant Chief Reshaur said the building is a “total write-off.”