Tough stretch for Manitoba fire crews
A A
The president of the United Firefighters of Winnipeg says the last few days have been trying for fire crews across the region.
Since last Thursday, there’s been a fatal trailer park fire in Ile Des Chene, three house fires in Winnipeg, a business fire in Kenora and an apartment block fire in Thompson.
In each case, firefighters had to battle the blazes in extreme cold.
Alex Forrest told Global News frostbite can be a real threat to fire crews. He said the first crews can get very wet quickly as they begin to pour water on the blaze and ice quickly forms on their protective gear.
Forrest said that rotating crews in and out during a fire is critical to success.
In the latest incident, fire broke out in a two story housing unit Monday morning on Marlene Street in St. Vital. Crews were able to prevent it from spreading and there were no injuries. The cause remains under investigation.
The RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate another blaze: Sunday’s fatal fire in Ile Des Chene.
The fire claimed the life of a 30–year–old woman.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.