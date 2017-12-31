One woman dead after Sunday morning fire in Ile Des Chenes
A A
One woman is dead after St. Pierre Jolys RCMP responded to a trailer fire on Bonneteau Avenue in the community of Ile Des Chenes.
Officials say they were called to the community at roughly 8:10 a.m. Sunday morning.
When crews arrived, firefighters were seen exiting the trailer carrying a 30-year-old woman.
She was later pronounced dead on scene.
RCMP and the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.