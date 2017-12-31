Fire
December 31, 2017 5:44 pm
Updated: December 31, 2017 5:52 pm

One woman dead after Sunday morning fire in Ile Des Chenes

One woman is dead after St. Pierre Jolys RCMP responded to a trailer fire on Bonneteau Avenue in the community of Ile Des Chenes.

Officials say they were called to the community at roughly 8:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

When crews arrived, firefighters were seen exiting the trailer carrying a 30-year-old woman.

She was later pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP and the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

 

