This week on Focus Montreal: March 24

One-on-one with Mayor Valérie Plante

Last November, a near-unheard of local politician became a household name in Montreal.

Valérie Plante was elected mayor — the first woman to ever hold the position in the city.

Plante’s first four months in office haven’t been without a few bumps in the road — from complaints over tax hikes and snow clearing, to rogue councillors criticizing her publicly.

By February, polls showed her administration had a 34 per cent approval rating.

Global News senior anchor Jamie Orchard sat down with Plante earlier this week to hear her point of view.

Meet Great Montrealer Claire Webster



Global News is relaunching a special series profiling Great Montrealers — people in our community who are making a difference in remarkable ways.

This week we are introducing you to Claire Webster, who guides families through the Alzheimer’s journey with her company Caregiver Crosswalk.

Webster is a lecturer, mentor and advocate in the field of Alzheimer’s disease — a calling she found when the illness took her mother away from her and almost destroyed her life in the process.

