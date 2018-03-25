2-car crash
2 car crash in North York leaves 2 people with serious injuries

Two people are in serious condition following a two-car crash in North York on Saturday.

Two people are in serious condition after a two-car crash in North York.

According to Toronto police, the incident took place around 8 p.m. Saturday at Jane Street and Shoreham Drive near Steeles Avenue.

Investigators say both vehicles received major damage and that alcohol is a possible factor.

Toronto Fire arrived on scene to extricate one of the victims from a vehicle.

At this point, it’s not known if charges will be laid.

