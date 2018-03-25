2 car crash in North York leaves 2 people with serious injuries
Two people are in serious condition after a two-car crash in North York.
According to Toronto police, the incident took place around 8 p.m. Saturday at Jane Street and Shoreham Drive near Steeles Avenue.
Investigators say both vehicles received major damage and that alcohol is a possible factor.
Toronto Fire arrived on scene to extricate one of the victims from a vehicle.
At this point, it’s not known if charges will be laid.
